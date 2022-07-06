BLACKPINK is back, set to release of new album in August

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Blinks from all over the world, who have been waiting for BLACKPINK’s comeback, are now flooding the social media with posts to celebrate the return of their idols in the music scene.

And it’s not just that. This record-breaking group, the first million-seller K-pop girl group, has a new album that is set for release in August.

In a press release, YG Entertainment announced BLACKPINK’s comeback after almost two years in hiatus.

“A lot of BLACKPINK-esque music has been prepared over a long period of time,” the statement reads.

“On top of new music and large-scale projects, BLACKPINK will also go on the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group by the end of the year to expand their rapport with fans worldwide,” YG ENT added.

In an interview with Rolling Stone that was published on May 26, 2022, the quartet confirmed their comeback and a potential concert tour, but it wasn’t until today, July 6, that a representative from YG Entertainment revealed specifics about their music video and announced their conduct of another legendary world tour.

The Blinks are so happy with YG’s announcement that they started sharing funny memes on how their favorite girls may have already completed their ‘military service’ and how happy they are the quartet is back. Men in South Korea are required to render military service for at least two years.

But in the case of BLACKPINK, Jennie, Lisa, Rośe and Jisoo earlier announced that they will be going their separate ways for awhile to pursue some solo projects and commercials.

It was still in October 2020 when the the group last released a full-length album called “The Album” that includes the main single “Lovesick Girls” and “How You Like That,” a pre-released song.

And while they were away to work, travel, and make new friends, their fans wished that they would find genuine happiness in their individual endeavors.

But now that the girls are back and again ready to dominate the international music charts, the “BLACKPINK effect” is being felt as YG’s stocks started to rise just minutes after news of their comeback was made public.

Fans also wished their favorite girls good luck as they prepare for the release of their new album and as they gear up for another world tour.

So, get yourself ready for the most anticipated comeback of the year by none other than K-pop’s trendsetters, BLACKPINK. / with reports from INQUIRER

RELATED STORIES

Blackpink’s ‘How You Like That’ tops 400 million YouTube views

Young Blackpink fans spotted in Talisay, Cebu