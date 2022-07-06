This ‘happy’ funeral procession is making waves online

CEBU, Philippines— Funeral processions are usually sad and depressing.

Songs played during this trip to a dearly departed’s final resting place are usually slow and solemn.

But some residents in Barangay Granada, Bacolod City were surprised with this funeral procession that is definitely not the typical procession.

Watch it here:

Xerxes de la Banda, who uploaded the video on his Facebook account, said this unique funeral procession that played an upbeat song happened in last July 2, 2022.

In the video, relatives of the deceased can be seen dancing to the beat of the Masculados song “Jumbo Hotdog” as they walked past de la Banda.

De la Banda’s video went viral as it garnered over 1,100 likes and 2,900 shares as of this writing. It received some positive reactions, although, as expected, some didn’t find it amusing.

A relative of the deceased, Irene Lasquite, explained, though, why they decided to do it that way.

“Kase po bago siya mawala sa mundo na ito, gusto niya po kase na happy lahat ng pamilya niya. Ayaw niya ng sad song. Kaya request niya yung Tiktok song bago siya ilagay sa kalalagyan niya,” Lasquite told CDN Digital.

What are your thoughts about this?

