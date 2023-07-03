Video of daughter surprising her father with medals she received goes viral

(Note: This article was first published on July 5, 2022.)

CEBU, Philippines— A student from Misamis Oriental surprises her father with the medals she received as she completed Junior High School last July 1, 2022.

Sheila Bartolaba Rebayla, 16, honored her father, Leonardo Rebayla, whom, she said, supported her throughout her journey as a student.

In the viral video, Leonardo was cleaning the area outside a construction site, where he works as a carpenter and mason, when Sheila arrived and surprised him, “Naglilinis po siya kasi papauwi na rin po.” (He was cleaning the area because he was on his way home.)

Sheila placed the medals on his father’s chest.

Leonardo received the medals as he proudly held them with so much joy on his face.

READ: Cebu architecture topnotcher wants to follow in her father’s footsteps

“Although I am aware that I still have a long way to go, I want to thank you for always being our pillar of strength, cheerleader, and staunchest ally,” she wrote in her Facebook post.

She received the General Excellence, Leadership, and With Honors awards.

Sheila shared with CDN Digital that she wanted to focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Strand in high school since she planned to pursue engineering and architecture in college.

“I’m driven to excel in my studies not only because I live in poverty but also because I have confidence in myself. I truly want to succeed since there are people around me who are always rooting for me and because I know that I won’t be walking this trip alone,” Sheila said.

RELATED STORIES

Velez College graduate on topping OT Licensure Exams: ‘Trust in the process’

Four Cebu grads in Top 10 of March 2023 MedTech Licensure Exams

Lone Cebuano nursing topnotcher shares secret to success: Self-care

Never too late: 42-year-old 4Ps mother graduates from senior high

Neri Naig gives glimpse of college graduation: ‘Kung kaya ko, mas kayo n’yo’

Photographer shares proud moment capturing a different set of ALS graduates

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP