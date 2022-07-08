Chicken supply in Cebu City stabilizing — DVMF

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The chicken supply in Cebu City is stablizing after a decreased supply last June 2022.

Dr. Jessica Maribojoc, acting city veterinarian, said that the supply of poultry from the farms significantly decreased in June 2022 as the two major producers halted production for a week.

Maribojoc said the hiatus was necessary for the farms to comply with the requirements of the National Meat Inspection Services (NMIS).

“First week of June nikalit og taas ang price kay ang source nato from Naga, nagreevaluation sila with NMIS. Stop gyod na ang operation na for a week. Diri pud sa Cebu City, nagdungan duha nga nagstop pud og operation kay nagevaluation sa NMIS,” said the city’s chief veterinarian.

(In the first week of June, the price (of chicken) suddenly went up because our source from Naga had a reevaluation with NMIS. Their operation has to stop for a week. Here in Cebu City, the source here also simultaneously stopped operation because of the NMIS reevaluation.)

Once the poultry farms completed their evaluations, they immediately returned to operation delivering the necessary supply to the market.

Around the third week of June 2022, the supply has already increased and by now the supply has stabilized.

“Ang problem nisaka na sad ang presyo kay nimahal ang crudo. Motaas gyod na kay ang transportation cost,” said Maribojoc.

(The problem is that the price again went up because fuel has become expensive. The price would really go up because of transportation cost.)

The DVMF maintains that Cebu City is Avian Influenza free or bird flu free and even when the rest of the country faces shortage in poultry product, Cebu has no such shortage.

“Wala tay problema sa supply. Mabuhi ra gyod ang One Cebu,” said the city veterarian.

(We have no problem in supply. One Cebu will survive.)

The current price for dressed chicken starts at P170 per kilo at Carbon Market up to P195.

