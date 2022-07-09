Carbon Market’s Puso Village, mechanical parking to open soon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Following the success of the Carbon Night Market along Quezon Avenue at Carbon Market Unit II in Cebu City, locals and tourists alike can look forward to more exciting features in the Carbon Complex that will be opening soon.

Lydwena Eco, the Deputy General Manager of Cebu2World, told CDN Digital in an exclusive interview that the mechanical parking will be ready for use by August 2022.

Cebu2 World is a subsidiary of Megawide Construction Corp., which undertakes the development of the Carbon Market through a Joint Venture Agreement JVA) with the Cebu City government.

She said that the mechanical parking will help bring in more customers to Carbon Market because the public is assured of parking spaces near the Bagsakan.

The mechanical parking has 150 parking slots that allow cars to be parked in a stack through mechanical lifters saving space.

“Mas daghan nag moadto sa Carbon kay naa naman silay safe space nga ka parkingan. So we expect nga mas modaghan na pud ang moadto sa atong Night Market,” she said in a virtual interview.

Eco added that a major feature of the Carbon development plan, the Puso Village, will also open by September 2022. This is expected to bring an additional crowd to the Carbon complex once it opens.

The Puso Village is a business strip that has stalls for food, merchandise, local goods, and others. The concept of the park is based on the diamond-shaped hanging rice, a famous street staple in Cebu.

Cebu2World is excited to open the Puso Village as they believe this will show the Cebuanos the direction of the redevelopment of the Carbon Market Complex and a glimpse of what the market will look like in five years.

“The Puso Village will complement the city’s thrust in the Carbon redevelopment,” said Eco.

Meanwhile, Eco said that Megawide welcomes the approval of the Cebu City Council of the supplemental Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the Carbon Market JVA.

She said that they are grateful for the city government’s support, especially that of Mayor Michael Rama.

She said they look forward to a smooth sailing implementation of the JVA so Cebuanos can finally experience a world-class but affordable public market. /rcg

