Planning to go to Cebu City? Here’s what you need…

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City is requiring more from travellers compared to Cebu Province and Mayor Edgardo Labella has just recently released Executive Order (EO) No 125 detailing these requirements.

“These new guidelines are needed to ensure the well-being of Cebu City residents and to help slow down virus transmission,” said Labella.

The requirements are applicable to returning residents, Authorized Persons Outside of Residence (APOR), non-APORs, and tourists alike.

All these individuals will be required to submit a negative real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test from the Department of Health (DOH) accredited laboratories within 72 hours of arrival into the city.

If the local government unit (LGU) of origin has no accredited laboratory, the traveller must submit a certificate from the LGU and a signed memorandum of undertaking that they will be tested upon entry to Cebu City.

For APORs, they must also submit a travel order from their respective businesses or agencies along with a government identification card (ID).

All individuals who wish to enter Cebu City from outside Cebu Province will also need to register in the Smart, Swift, and Safe Passage (S-PASS) application of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) website.

All documentary requirements must be submitted to this website to acquire a Travel Coordination Permit (TCP) or Travel Pass Through Permit (TPP).

This TCP and TPP will be presented at the port before travelling or before boarding the vessel.

All travellers will still be medically assessed upon arrival. For those who will be tested in Cebu City, they will be monitored for 14 days if negative and then isolated in a facility if positive.

The barangays will be tasked to monitor all arrivals in their jurisdiction.

All travellers are urged to follow these guidelines for a smooth entry to Cebu City.