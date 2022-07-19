Cebu’s Remolino, Alcoseba lead PH contingent in Asia Triathlon Jr. and U23 C’ships

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuano triathletes Andrew Kim Remolino and Raven Faith Alcoseba will lead the Philippine contingent in the 2022 Asia Triathlon Junior and U23 Championships to be held on July 23-24, 2022 in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

The Philippine team will be sending seven young triathletes headed by the two Cebuano Southeast Asian (SEA) Games medalists Remolino and Alcoseba.

Joining them is fellow Cebuano triathlete Matthew Justine Hermosa, who is also one of the top local triathletes in the country.

The rest of the Philippine triathlon team members are Josh Ramos, Juan Francisco Baniqued, Heart Quiambao, and Erika Burgos.

The 22-year-old Remolino and the 19-year-old Alcoseba are fresh from their impressive performances in the Go For Gold Sprint triathlon race in Panglao Island held last July 10.

During the SEA Games last May in Hanoi, Vietnam, Remolino bagged a silver medal in men’s triathlon, while Alcoseba earned a bronze in the distaff side.

Their campaign in Kazakhstan will mark the first international race for both Cebuano triathletes after the SEA Games.

They will be up against over a hundred triathletes from 13 countries.

The race will feature an Olympic distance of 1.5-kilometer swim, 40 km bike, and 10 km run for the elite category. The junior category features half this distance.

