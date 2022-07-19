DepEd-7 director confident CV is ready for full face-to-face classes 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Department of Education Central Visayas (DepEd-7) regional director Salustiano Jimenez is confident that the region is ready to implement full face-to-face classes in November.

This as 92-percent of public schools in Central Visayas have already implemented limited face-to-face classes as of the end of the school year 2021-2022 last June.

With the opening of classes set on August 22, Jimenez said this would give other public schools ample time to implement the limited face-to-face classes and prepare for full face-to-face classes in November.

“Ang uban imbes mo-implement na, ni-end naman ang school year so mao nang 92-percent ra gyud ang nakaabot. But we are targeting that this coming school year 2022-2023, 100-percent na gyud ang sugod sa atong limted face-to-face and that is already an indication sa transition nato para sa full face-to-face classes,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez said, though, that in implementing full face-to-face classes, the agency needs to revisit its protocols under their School Safety Assessment Tool (SSAT).

He particularly cited the implementation of the 1.5-meter-a-part distance per student, which would limit the capacity of every classroom to only 20 students.

“Naa man gud daghan didtong mga protocols, unsay mga buhaton, unsay mga requirements, even the classroom setting and all, kanang 1.5 meters a part sa atoang limited face-to-face. So mao sad na atong gitan-aw, actually both public and private schools, kaning 1.5 nga apil sa SSAT kay kung dili ni i-lift maglisod gyud ta kay wala gyud tay classrooms nga magamit,” he added.

However, if the policy will not be lifted, Jimenez said that they might implement the shifting of classes in the morning, afternoon, and evening.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

DepEd-7: 72 private schools closed due to COVID-19

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy