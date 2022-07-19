DepEd-7: 72 private schools closed due to COVID-19

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- The Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) said 72 private schools in the region stopped their operation since the start of the implementation of distance learning due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

This was confirmed by Dr. Salustiano Jimenez, regional director of DepEd-7.

Jimenez said that the main reason for their closure was due to decline of enrollees. Aside from this, some schools didn’t have the capacity to implement distance learning.

“So number one reason is enrollment, and then ang ilang capacity also on online or the modular. So naglisod sila kay maghimo pa sila, and then og online pod, wala silay klaro nga internet labi na ug gagmay nga school,” Jimenez said.

Meanwhile, Jimenez said around half a million students have already enrolled in different public schools for this school year.

He added that their enrollees keep on increasing every year.

“Sa atoang public schools, nag-increase gyud ta every year. So it’s increasing every school year bisan pa during the time sa pandemic. We’ll in fact sa atong early enrollment duna natay half million nga na-enroll,” he added.

Jimenez added that this only includes students enrolled in kindergarten, grade one, grade seven, and grade eleven.

