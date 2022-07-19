Cabungcag, Rom win in Cepca weekly online chess

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Manilyn Cabungcag and National Master (NM) Jasper Rom are the newest Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) weekly online chess competition champions after topping their respective categories last Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Cabungcag became a first-time champion in the tournament after topping the Prexy Jerry Arena or Cepcans B and ladies category, while NM Rom topped the Dr. ES Cablao 717 Swiss category.

The 21-year-old Cabungcag, a varsity chess player of the Ateneo de Manila University and player of the Olongapo City Rainbow in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP), flexed her winning form in the Prexy Jerry Arena competition.

She scored 32 points, narrowly edging eventual second placer Sheila Khan Sepanton, who also had 32 points.

Cabungcag banked on her higher-winning rate of 85-percent over Sepanton’s 67 percent to emerge as the champion.

Fiel Kapuno III rounded off the top three in the category with 21 points.

In the Dr. ES Cablao 717 Swiss category, NM Rom was one point shy from sweeping the nine-round competition after he scored 8.0 points.

The 49-year-old Danao city native, who once played for the Philippine Paralympics team and the University of San Carlos (USC) chess team, defeated Magno Dionson Jr, Kapuno III, Cabungcag, Tinga, Cablao, Amado Olea Jr., Cuizon, and Peterson Sia. His only loss came from Jimmy Ty Jr in round six.

Tinga placed second with 7.0 points followed by Ty Jr. with 6.5 points.

The tournament was sponsored by Cepca president Jerry Maratas and Cablao, who is the Cepca’s club director.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Belano, Rom top Cepca weekly chess tourney

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy