Bongbong Marcos: Continue blended learning in specific areas beyond Oct 31

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the continuation of blended learning beyond October 31 but only in specific areas, Malacañang said Wednesday.

The instruction was issued during Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting where Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte presented plans of the Department of Education to address several challenges such as the availability of classrooms, teachers, and other concerns.

Malacañang said it was raised during the meeting whether DepEd should do away with blended learning beyond October 31, considering the challenges that the agency is facing.

“Ang gawin na lang natin [ay] i-identify saan ‘yung areas na magbe-blended learning para maka-focus tayo. Ihanda ‘yung mga devices at mga kailangan nila na noong pandemic hindi nasu-supply-an sa mga bata,” Marcos Jr. said in response to the issue, as quoted in a Malacañang press release.

(What we should do is identify the areas where there should be blended learning so that we can focus on it. We should prepare the devices and other materials that the children need which were not supplied to them during the pandemic.)

“We continue with blended learning pero in very specific places lamang. As much as possible, face-to-face na talaga,” he added.

Based on DepEd Order. No. 24, schools can only implement blended learning until October 31. This is just to help schools transition to the planned five-day face-to-face classes starting November 2.

Other issues mentioned by the President include internet connectivity and the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country, which is driven by the emergence of new variants of the coronavirus.

Malacañang said Marcos Jr. was concerned that those issues might affect the implementation of in-person learning, but he was nevertheless determined to proceed with the plan.

Also during the third Cabinet meeting, Marcos Jr. directed concerned agencies to rebuild and repair school buildings destroyed by Typhoon Odette in 2021.

He said the government will be forced to continue carrying out blended learning if major concerns are not addressed, suggesting, however, that the scheme could be done in some areas.

Malacañang said Duterte told Marcos Jr. that DepEd will prepare a plan on what to do beyond October 31.

Citing a recent survey, Duterte said the majority of the respondents favored in-person classes for the country’s learners.

