Cebu province remains ASF-free, Capitol says

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu province remains free of the highly contagious African Swine Fever (ASF), the provincial government announced.

The Capitol, through its media arm Sugbo News, reported that there are no confirmed cases of ASF here based on the ASF Zoning Status issued by the Bureau of Animal Industry on June 23, 2022.

“Cebu Province has remained free from the African Swine Fever, based on the ASF Zoning Status issued by the Bureau of Animal Industry as of end June,” the report stated.

The Bureau of Animal Industry disclosed its latest zoning map to Capitol officials during a stakeholders meeting led by the Cebu Provincial Veterinary Office last July 12.

In order to protect the hog industry here, the Capitol has banned the importation of live pigs and other pork products and byproducts from ASF-afflicted areas, locally and internationally, since 2019.

Cebu is considered one of the country’s largest suppliers of live pigs and pork products. The hog industry here is currently valued at over P11 billion.

The Capitol, for its part, pointed out that “cooperation between the public and private sectors” helped prevent the entry of the deadly infection.

“The partnership between the Cebu Provincial Government and private stakeholders has been crucial in ensuring the province’s safety from the ASF threat. Their strong support and coordination with the government helped in maintaining the province’s ASF-free status,” they said.

Cebu province has also prohibited the entry of live birds and poultry products and byproducts from areas with confirmed cases of the H5N1 avian influenza.

