Dela Rosa, Escudero hope Bongbong Marcos’ Sona will touch on drugs, economy

MANILA, Philippines — Two senators on Saturday said they hope to hear President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. tackle the issues of illegal drugs, crime, terrorism, and economic recovery in his first State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa said he hopes Marcos will declare to continue the fight against illegal drugs that was started by former President Rodrigo Duterte.

“I hope na marinig ko na gusto niyang ipagpatuloy ang lahat ng gains na na-achieve ng ating previous administration, lalong-lalo na dito sa problema natin sa droga, kriminalidad at terorismo,” Dela Rosa said in a statement.

(I hope to hear him say that he intends to continue the gains achieved by the previous administration in dealing with drugs, criminality and terrorism.)

“Sana tuloy-tuloy na dahil sayang ‘yung gains, lalong-lalo na ‘yung gains natin sa insurgency,” he added, noting the gains made by the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac).

(I hope the gains against insurgency will be continued.)

Senator Chiz Escudero, meanwhile said he expects Marcos to unveil a list of policies and proposals to address the high prices of basic commodities, fuel, low salaries, unemployment, poverty and economic recovery.

“A people tired of rhetoric would rather have a Sona that is delivered without flair for as long as it is full of clear details on how their lives will be made better,” Escudero said in a statement.

“They are excited about programs, not prose,” he said. “Battered by high prices of food and fuel, low pay and lack of jobs, what the people will be looking for in the Sona is the government’s response to their resilience.”

Escudero said the Sona “should go beyond the aspirational … to the immediately actionable because the people need relief now, not later.”

“Therefore, the Sona must not only inspire hope, but must show directions,” Escudero added.

