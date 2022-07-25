Bongbong Marcos to Congress: Make ROTC mandatory in senior high school

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has called on Congress to pass a law mandating the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program for senior high school students.

In his first State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday, Marcos Jr. proposed that ROTC be made part of the curriculum for senior high school in all public and private tertiary schools.

“This seeks to reinstitute the ROTC program as a mandatory component of senior high school programs grades 11 and 12 in all public and private tertiary level educational institutions,” he said.

“The aim is to motivate, train, organize, and mobilize students for national defense preparedness, including disaster preparedness and capacity building for risk-related situations,” he added.

Vice President Sara Duterte earlier expressed hopes that the mandatory ROTC training will be included in the priority legislative agenda of the Marcos Jr. administration.

In 2002, military training was made optional through the National Service Training Program (NSTP) Act of 2001 (Republic Act No. 9163).

Calls to abolish mandatory military training was fueled by the killing of University of Santo Tomas sophomore cadet Mark Welson Chua in 2001 after he exposed corruption in his school’s military training program.

KGA

