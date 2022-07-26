CCTO Management Board asks police to help fight abusive use of sirens, blinkers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Traffic Operation (CCTO) Management Board has passed a resolution two weeks ago, requesting the Traffic Enforcement Unit and the Highway Patrol Group of the Philippine National Police to strictly implement policies against inappropriate use of blinkers and sirens or “wangwangs.”

Newly appointed CCTO Management Board chairperson Lawyer Rico “Koko” Rey Francis Holganza, said during an online forum hosted by MyTv on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, that such a move is important to curb “abusive” and “insensitive” use of blinkers and “wangwang.”

“Akong tawag ani is the most abusive and insensitive public display of misplaced self-entitlement and privilege, (use of) blinkers and wangwang. We passed that resolution and nag operate jud sila. Ato man lang is, pareha ra man unta ta tanan, unless exempted or gi-allow ka sa balaod na pwede ka ana, antos ta,” he said.

“Mag counterflow…ang uban gani diha, magdali lang kay naa diay adtoong sale sa kung asa bang tindahan,” Holganza added.

According to Joint Administrative Order No. 2014-01, “any kind of unauthorized use of sirens or blinkers shall be subject to a fine of P5,000.”

Presidential Decree 96 (Decree No. 2) permits the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the National Bureau of Investigation, police departments, fire departments, hospital ambulances, and the Land Transportation Commission to affix sirens, blinkers, and similar devices to motor vehicles designated for official use.

Moreover, Holganza bared some of the measures he has in mind to improve the traffic flow in Cebu City, as he welcomed President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr.’s plan to revive the Cebu Railway System and implement the Bus Rapid Transit project as stated in his first State of the Nation Address on July 25.

Holganza said while the national government will focus on large-scale projects, his office would primarily focus on the reinforcement of basic measures for improving traffic flow, to help solve traffic problems in the City.

These include reorientation among traffic enforcement personnel and an extensive public education campaign on traffic rules.

“When I took the offer to be the chairman of the traffic board sa City, was akong ganahang tumong nga himoon karon is we go back to basics. Bisan pag naa tay nindot nga railway systems sa City unya ang atong katawhan di gihapon mutuman sa traffic regulations, gubot man gihapon,” he said.

Holganza emphasized the need for an internal re-orientation among CCTO personnel on their jobs and responsibilities, not only as traffic enforcers, but also as “traffic managers.”

“Magsugod ta sa i-reorient ang mga tawo kung unsa ju’y angay nimong trabaho. You are not just traffic enforcers but you are also traffic managers, you must manage traffic diha sa dan. Okay ta anang magdakop. Pero you should do it with a heart and a lot of common sense,” he said.

