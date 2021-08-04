CCTO warns PUV drivers: Follow protocols or risk getting detained, fined

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) warned public transportation vehicle (PUV) drivers to follow health protocols or risk being cited, detained, and asked to pay a fine.

Paul Gotiong, the spokesperson of the CCTO, said they gave the transportation operators three days to adjust to the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ).

In the next few days, they will slowly be intensifying monitoring and will start to cite and apprehend erring drivers.

The CCTO enforcers are already out on the streets monitoring and reminding drivers to comply with health protocols, like making sure that passengers wear face masks and face shields before boarding.

Windows must also be opened to allow free air circulation and the barriers between passengers must be maintained.

Most importantly, PUVs must stick to their limited capacity as overloading is strictly not allowed.

“Karon kay wala pa tay nadakpan kay so far compliant raman atong public transport. Pero sugod this week, if makita nga niviolate sila, idetain gyod nato sila,” said Gotiong.

Gotiong said that erring drivers will be brought to the Cogon Ramos gym to be detained for a few hours and will pay a fine corresponding fine for their violations.

Apprehensions this time will no longer just be about getting a citation ticket, but this also means drivers will have to stop operating for the hours they spend in detention.

With this, the CCTO is hoping that the PUVs can maintain their compliance not only during the MECQ but even after as this would reduce risk of transmission of COVID-19 virus via public transportation.

/bmjo