Boysen stuns AEG to secure CABC lead

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Boysen Paint now holds the lead in the team standings of the 4th Corporate Cup of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC).

This after Boysen defeated erstwhile unbeaten AEG Building Prints, 62-60, in one of the three games last Sunday July 24, 2022, at the PAREF Springdale gym.

Boysen now has a 4-0 (win-loss) record. AEG drops to second place with a 3-1 slate as the tournament only has one remaining elimination game to before the crossover knockout round.

Criz Matunog led Boysen with his 20-point performance that went with eight rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Abet Ceniza added 13 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

AEG was led by Arbinson Gabison’s 15 points.

UNITEC PIPES 59, ISLAND PREMIUM PAINTS 56

Unitec Pipes improved to 2-2 after defeating Island Premium Paints in the other game.

Ferdinand Tiro led Unitec with 14 points, six rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

Mike Cinco’s 25-point outing went to waste for Island Premium Paints, which suffered its fourth straight loss in the tournament.

BUILDRITE 55, MODERN WINDOWS 54

Buildrite outlasted Modern Windows to improve their record to two wins and two losses, while Modern Windows dropped to 1-3.

Darren Morandante led Buildrite with his 16-point outing coupled with five rebounds and one assist.

Alfredo Sanchez had 21 points for Modern Windows.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Boysen, two others log wins in CABC hoops

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy