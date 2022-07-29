A year after: Probe on radio broadcaster’s death in Cebu City now under CIDG

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City police said that the probe on the killing of radio broadcaster Rey Cortes almost a year ago has been turned over to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Visayas Field Unit as part of their standard procedure.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that six months after the incident happened when they also created the Task Force Cortes, they already turned over the investigation to CIDG-7 after the pieces of evidence they gathered were insufficient to identify the possible perpetrators of the incident.

“Niabot naman ta og six months.So far, limited ra gyud kaayo ang atoang nakuha nga evidence. That is why it was terminated already and it is considered a cold case. All cold cases will be referred to the CIDG. It will now be the CIDG who will continue the investigation…All evidence recovered during the creation of the task force are forwarded to the CIDG” Parilla said.

Rey Cortes of dyRB-Cebu was rushed to a hospital after a riding-in-tandem shot him while he was standing outside the station in Barangay Mambaling past 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Parilla added that they have identified persons of interest during their investigation but the pieces of evidence gathered are not sufficient to consider them as suspects. These also do not warrant the filing of the case.

“Pero di ni siya ingun ng atoa nani siya nga gikalimtan. The PNP has its own process sa investigation. For CIDG, that is their primary work to investgate all cold cases,” he added.

