Radio blocktimer in Cebu City shot outside radio station

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Still unidentified gunmen shot a radio blocktimer here who had just gone off-air after a program on Thursday morning, July 22, 2021.

Rey Cortes of dyRB-Cebu was rushed to a hospital after a riding-in-tandem shot him while he was standing outside the station in Barangay Mambaling past 9 a.m. on Thursday.

According to witnesses from inside the building housing the radio station, they did not hear any gunshots. But they were made aware of the incident when people outside called their attention to call the police as Cortes had been shot.

Cortes was brought to the hospital but was in critical condition as of this posting, according to Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak.

Tumulak, who was the first to respond to the scene and was responsible for sending Cortes to the hospital. He confirmed that Cortes just went off-air from his program when he was shot.

Tumulak was in the station for his own program when the shooting happened. He said he immediately ended his program when he was notified of the shooting.

