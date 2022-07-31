Asturias Corn Ranchers earn first win in PSL 21-U VisMin Leg, dump Bogo City Bugoys

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- The Asturias Corn Ranchers finally entered the winning column in the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21-U VisMin leg after outlasting the Bogo City Bugoys, 71-77, on Saturday evening, July 30, 2022, at the Lawaan 1 gymnasium in Talisay City, south Cebu.

With their victory, the Corn Ranchers now have a 1-4 (win-loss) record, while Bogo remained winless in five games.

The tandem of Den Rick Orgong and Aeron Aparicio stuffed the stats sheet with their impressive outing as each of them tallied 19 points apiece for Asturias. Orgong added it with eight rebounds, three assists, seven steals, and six blocks.

Aparicio had eight rebounds, three assists, three steals, and a block while AJ Sacayan chipped in 18 markers with four rebounds, and two assists.

James Gica led Bogo with 15 points, four rebounds, and two steals. James Daniel Gelig scored 12 points, with five rebounds, two assists, and three steals.

Asturias remarkably chipped away a 27-point deficit, 13-40, in the second period. They started crawling back in the second half, cutting the lead to just 15, 62-47, entering the final period through the efforts of Sacayan, Orgong, and Aparicio.

The Corn Ranchers finally tied the game at 69 all with 1:30 remaining in the game after Aparicio’s impressive defense to offense transition.

Bogo City momentarily regain the lead, 71-69, from Gelig’s two made freethrows with 1:12 left.

However, Asturias tied it again at 71 all from Aparicio’s two free throws.

With 51 seconds left in the game, John Alfred Diamante nailed a three pointer which gave Asturias the lead for the first time, 74-71.

Orgong then hammered the nail in the coffin by scoring a jumper, 76-71, with 25 seconds left. Aparicio then sealed their victory by making his two free throws.

BUKIDNON 74, LAPU-LAPU 61

In the second game, the Bukidnon Cowboys beat Lapu-Lapu Pantum, 74-61, with Raul Gentallan exploding for 30 points with four rebounds, and one assist.

Jayvee Pascua added 17 points, three boards, and three assists.

Lapu-Lapu’s Jeco Bancale had 21 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

Bukidnon led as much as 21 points, 73-52, in the final period, en route to their huge victory. Bukidnon improved to a 4-1 (win-loss) record in the team standings, while Lapu-Lapu dropped to a 1-4 (win-loss) slate.

