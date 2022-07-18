Consolacion Sarok Weavers edge Asturias Corn Ranchers, get 3rd win in PSL 21-U hoop

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Consolacion Sarok Weavers put another thrilling escape to log their third straight victory in the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21-U after narrowly edging Asturias Corn Ranchers, 68-65, on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Don Celestino Martinez Sr. Sports and Cultural Center in Bogo City, north Cebu.

The Sarok Weavers, the PSL 21-U Aspirants Division Cup champion, are now 3-0 (win-loss) in the team standings after overcoming an equally determined Corn Ranchers. Prior to that, they outlasted the Sherilin-Unisol Mandaue City,73-69, in another nail-biting match.

Consolacion’s twin towers, Rovello Robles and Matthew Flores dominated the painted area with their double-double performances. Flores tallied 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and two assists.

Robles got 18 points and ten rebounds. John Paolo Dalumpines contributed 10 points with four rebounds and five assists.

Vince Alfred Mananquil led Asturias with 12 points, three boards, and two dimes as Asturias suffered its second straight defeat. Aeron Aparicio had a double-double game for Asturias with 11 points, ten rebounds, and three assists. AJ Sacayan and Den Rick Orgong each had 11 points as well.

Their intense back-and-forth hardcourt battle saw seven lead changes and nine deadlocks. However, Consolacion’s composure prevailed especially in the fourth period were they held off the Corn Ranchers scoreless with 4:30 remaining in the game.

They crawled back from a five point deficit, 60-65, and grabbed the lead, 68-65, en-route to sealing the victory from the efforts of Robles, Flores, and Taburnal.

SAN FERNANDO 95, ORMOC 75

In the first game on Sunday, the San Fernando Buffalos snapped their back-to-back defeats after manhandling the OCCCI Ormoc Sheermasters,95-75.

The Buffalos now have a 1-2 (win-loss) record in the team standings, while Ormoc hasn’t won a single game in two matches.

Kerk Louie Navarro and Jun Ryan Pasilan both tallied 12 markers. Navarro had four boards and four assists, while Pasilan chipped in 12 points, three rebounds, and two assists.

Kobe Palencia had 18 points, three rebounds and six assists for Ormoc. Ray Charles Libatog had 15 points with four rebounds and one assist.

San Fernando led as much as 22 points, 95-73, in the remaining minutes of the fourth period and maintained their commanding lead all the way to the final buzzer.

