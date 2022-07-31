Binibining Pilipinas 2022 names top 12 finalists

Binibining Pilipinas is closer to crowning its next queens as it announced its top 12 finalists at the pageant’s finals night held at Smart Araneta Coliseum tonight, July 31.

The delegates who made it to the top 12 include:

Yllana Marie Aduana of Laguna Province

Diana Mackey of Nueva Ecija

Jasmine Omay of Tarlac Province

Roberta Angela Tamondong of San Pablo Laguna

Chelsea Fernandez of Tacloban City

Karen Laurrie Mendoza of Iloilo City

Herlene Budol of Angono, Rizal

Annalena Lakrini of Bataan

Anna Carres De Mesa of Batangas

Stacey Daniella Gabriel of Cainta, Rizal

Nicole Borromeo of Cebu

Gabrielle Camille Basiano of Borongan, Eastern Samar

Meanwhile, special awards were given to Graciella Sheine Lehmann of Oriental Mindoro (Best in National Costume), Ma. Isabela David of Mexico, Pampanga (Best in Talent), Yllana Marie Aduana of Laguna Province (The Face of Binibini), Eiffel Janell Rosalita of Catanduanes (Bb. Friendship), Roberta Angela Tamondong of San Pablo Laguna (Bb. Philippine Airlines), and Herlene Budol of Angono, Rizal (Manila Bulletin Readers’ Choice Award).

This year’s batch of Binibinis are vying for four titles, namely Bb. Pilipinas International, Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental, Bb. Pilipinas Globe and Bb. Pilipinas Grand International. The said crowns are currently held by Hannah Arnold, Cinderella Obeñita, Maureen Montagne and Samantha Panlilio, respectively. JB

RELATED STORIES:

LOOK: Binibining Pilipinas candidates dazzle in official glam shots