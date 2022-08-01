Cebu joins in mourning FVR’s passing
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The island province of Cebu joins the entire country in mourning the passing of former President Fidel Ramos.
Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia on Monday, August 1, issued Executive Order (EO) No. 18, ordering that all Philippine flags be flown at half-mast for 10 days as a sign of mourning for the former President’s passing.
“The high esteem by which President Fidel V. Ramos was held by his family, friends, and the Filipino people stands as a testament to his contributions and unwavering dedication to public service,” portions of the EO stated.
Other local officials in Cebu such as Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama have also expressed their mourning for Ramos’ death.
“(It’s) sad we’ve lost a great leader. But memories are kept for us to cherish and for this Generation to emulate. (Let us) pray for his eternal repose,” Rama told reporters in a text message.
The late President Ramos was the country’s 12th President.
The Ramos family announced on Sunday, July 31, the passing of the former statesman. He was 94.
The family said wake and funeral arrangements would be announced in the near future.
Ramos was a celebrated military official, politician, and an Edsa hero who played a crucial role in restoring democracy in the Philippines during the 1986 People Power Revolution. / with reports from INQUIRER.net
