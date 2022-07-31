US, EU mourn death of former president Fidel Ramos

MANILA, Philippines — The United States Embassy in Manila and the European Union (EU) delegation in the Philippines extended their condolences to the Philippines over the passing of former president Fidel Ramos.

Ramos died on Sunday at the age of 94.

In a statement, U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson condoled with the loved ones of Ramos, together with the people of the Philippines.

“We will always remember his contributions to the U.S.-Philippines bilateral relationship,” said Carlson.

Meanwhile the EU delegation in the Philippines also condoled with Filipinos, as it recognized Ramos as a pillar of democracy and an icon of the Edsa revolution.

“FVR was a dedicated statesman & a friend of the [EU] under whose term the [EU and Philippines] deepened,” it said.

“FVR was a pillar of democracy and an icon of the EDSA revolution,” it added.

Ramos served as the 12th president of the Philippines from 1992 to 1998.

He was also one of the leaders of the Edsa People Power Revolution in 1986.

