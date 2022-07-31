US, EU mourn death of former president Fidel Ramos

By: Zacarian Sarao - @inquirerdotnet - Inquirer.net | July 31,2022 - 08:53 PM

 

US, EU mourn death of former president Fidel Ramos. In photo is a file photo of former President Fidel Ramos. INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

Former President Fidel Ramos. INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — The United States Embassy in Manila and the European Union (EU) delegation in the Philippines extended their condolences to the Philippines over the passing of former president Fidel Ramos.

Ramos died on Sunday at the age of 94.

In a statement, U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson condoled with the loved ones of Ramos, together with the people of the Philippines.

“We will always remember his contributions to the U.S.-Philippines bilateral relationship,” said Carlson.

Meanwhile the EU delegation in the Philippines also condoled with Filipinos, as it recognized Ramos as a pillar of democracy and an icon of the Edsa revolution.

“FVR was a dedicated statesman & a friend of the [EU] under whose term the [EU and Philippines] deepened,” it said.

“FVR was a pillar of democracy and an icon of the EDSA revolution,” it added.

Ramos served as the 12th president of the Philippines from 1992 to 1998.

He was also one of the leaders of the Edsa People Power Revolution in 1986.

RELATED STORIES:

Senators mourn death of ex-President Fidel Ramos

Palace mourns death of Fidel Ramos: ‘He left a colorful legacy’

/MUF

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu Daily News, cebu news, EU, EU delegation in the Philippines, European Union, former President Fidel V. Ramos, Ramos, United States Embassy in Manila, US, US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.