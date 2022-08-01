Cebu officials mourn passing of FVR

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Several Cebu officials mourned the passing of former President Fidel V. Ramos.

Tourism Sec. Christina Frasco, in a statement, said former President Ramos greatly helped the tourism industry realize its crucial role in the country’s economy.

“The tourism industry gained much-needed support through former president Ramos’ recognition of the tourism sector’s indispensable role in speeding up the country’s development,” said Frasco.

Frasco, together with the entire Department of Tourism (DOT), also extended their sympathies to the family and friends of the former President.

“We grieve the loss of a truly exemplary public servant whose strength as a leader and unshakable commitment to the betterment of our country will continue to live on and inspire us all,” she added.

Local officials in Cebu also expressed their condolences to the relatives of ex-President Ramos.

Lapu-Lapu City Rep. Cindi King Chan, in a post on social media, urged the public to give the late President the fitting recognition and tribute for his service.

“Usa siya sa haligi sa People Power niadtong 1996. Ato siyang tagaan ug respeto ug pasidungog worthy sa usa ka head of state,” said Rep. Chan.

“My condolences to his family and loved ones,” she added.

Chan’s husband, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard ‘Ahong Chan, also made a similar statement on his official Facebook page.

“Masulob-on nga balita ang misugat kanako karong hapona nga mao ang pagtaliwan sa atong kanhi Presidente Fidel V. Ramos. Siguro ako nga nagbangutan karon ang kinatibuk-ang Pilipinhon hilabi na ang minahal niya nga pamilya ug mga kaliwatan,” Mayor Chan said.

Mayors Jonas Cortes of Mandaue City and Cesar Suan of Cordova also joined the nation in mourning the loss of a former President.

“Mandaue City is one with the entire nation in mourning the loss of the former chief executive. May he rest in eternal peace, and may his family find the strength to bear such a great loss,” said Cortes.

The late President Ramos was the country’s 12th president.

The Ramos family announced on Sunday, July 31, the passing of the former statesman. He was 94.

The family said wake and funeral arrangements would be announced in the near future.

Ramos was a celebrated military official, politician, and an Edsa hero who played a crucial role in restoring democracy in the Philippines during the 1986 People Power Revolution.

Ramos has often been credited for resuscitating the economy back to a desirable growth path and allowing the country to rid itself of its shameful reputation as “the sick man of Asia.’’

In July 2016, in the wake of the Philippines’ historic victory in the United Nations-backed arbitral tribunal in The Hague, Ramos accepted the post as former President Duterte’s special envoy to China.

He resigned from the post months later after criticizing Duterte and his Cabinet in a series of strongly worded opinion pieces in a Manila broadsheet. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

/dcb

