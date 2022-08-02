600 wins and counting for Keith DeFiebre Cycling Team

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The vaunted Keith DeFiebre Cycling Team p/b Lún Wheels carved another milestone after grabbing its 600th first place finish in July.

The team’s founder, Keith DeFiebre, said his team composed of Cebuano cyclists unlocked their achievement during the Cebu City Summer Bike Fest last month, where they logged three first places in three different categories.

DeFiebre topped the 50-years old above category, while the father-and-son tandem of Dongkey and Khalil Sanchez ruled the 26-39 years old and 25-years-old below mountain bike categories, respectively.

At the same time, one of the team’s cyclists, Athena Marie Magpantay, took first place honors in a race in Guimaras Island in Iloilo.

“It’s quite ironic that we touched 600 victories as a team in just five and a half years. I’m sure that’s unparalleled and quite the milestone for the team,” said DeFiebre, who flew back to the United States after his three-month stay in Cebu with his team.

“This year’s been incredible. We’re actually at over 100 wins this year. Last year, December 23, we hit 500 wins and then we are over 100 wins. It’s been an amazing season for us and i’m so happy I was able to be here and get the race win in Cebu before going back to America.”

One of the biggest contributor of the team’s success is Khalil Sanchez, who already won over 40 races from both local and national races.

At 17, Sanchez has a massive collection of trophies and medals. His biggest win so far was the Philcycling National Championship for Road in Tagaytay City, Batangas last June.

It was his first time competing and winning a major road-bike race.

In addition, his father Dongkey topped his age category in various local mountain bike races around the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

New women racers

Also, the team’s female cyclists in Magpantay, Alianah Velasco, and Pamela Jane Ruiz have contributed to the team’s success.

DeFriebre reiterated that he is strongly emphasizing women cyclists to his team. With that in mind, he added four young female cyclists that he believes would add more wins in the future.

They are Josa Mancao (15 years old), AJ Talls (17 years old), Adrienne Kate Narvasa (16 years old), and Danielle Aranas Ricafrente (15-years old).

“One thing that’s very important for my team is to put an emphasis on the Women athletes. Women racers on my team are very important and I’ve always had a motivation to help the racers who are female from Cebu and beyond such Magpantay, Velasco, and Ruiz,” he said.

/bmjo

