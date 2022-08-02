No new illegal drug protector in Central Visayas – PDEA-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An official of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas said there is no new identified and monitored drug protector in the region.

John Mark Malibiran, assistant regional director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), said this based on the interagency deliberation of the agency and other concerned law enforcement agencies based on what former President Rodrigo Duterte had previously revealed.

“Some were already cleared, some yung mga namatay, delisted na. So far, wala nata’y identified nga new nga protector here,” Malibiran said.

Malibiran admitted that the illegal drug problems here have resurfaced, especially that COVID-19 restrictions have been eased and mobility is now back.

Despite this, they continue to implement their Barangay Drug Clearing Program (BDCP) as they see this as an effective plan in addressing the illegal drug proliferation.

BDCP is designed to curb the proliferation of illegal drugs in the communities. This embodies a holistic approach in addressing the country’s drug problem.

Included in this program is the clearing of barangays from illegal drugs and the accounting of existing drug users in one locality, wherein completion of drug rehabilitation is a requirement.

“We dismantled around 35 drug dens, ang drug problems nibalik na gyud. But we will focus on the BDCP program kay mao ni ang effective plan to address drug problem,” he said.

