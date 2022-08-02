NM Retanal, Cortes top Sunday’s CEPCA online chess

CEBU CITY, Philippines — National Master (NM) Elwin Retanal and Joseleo Cortes topped the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (CEPCA) weekly online tournament last Sunday, July 31, 2022.

NM Retanal ruled the Atty. William Cordova 731 Swiss category, while Cortes won the Prexy Jerry Arena 731.

The 43-year-old NM Retanal, one of Cebu’s finest woodpushers in the 1990s finished the nine-round Swiss system competition in the Atty. William Cordova 731 Swiss category with 7.5 points.

NM Retanal is also a five-time champion in the “Kingdom of Saudi Arabia National Chess Tournament” in Saudi Arabia where he also works as an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW).

Retanal who was the 1997 Philippine National Junior Chess Champion won seven matches and had one draw in last Sunday’s online chess action.

He defeated Reynaldo Flores, Amadeo Olea Jr., Adore Salazar, Jimmy Ty Jr., NM Rogelio Enriquez Jr, Wena Escalicas, and Edelyn Vosotros.

NM Retanal who once played for the University of Cebu (UC) and the University of Manila absorbed his lone defeat in the hands of Peterson Sia in the second round, while he had a draw in the seventh round against Tony Cabibil.

NM Enriquez Jr. settled for second place with 7.0 points followed by Sia with 6.0 points. Cabibil who also scored 6.0 points landed in fourth place with a lower tie-break point.

Salazar (5.5) and Escalicas (5.5) finished fifth and sixth, respectively through their tie-break points rankings. Michael Tinga placed seventh with 5.0 points.

Meanwhile, the 55-year-old Cortes, a former University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) standout scored 38 points to top the Prexy Jerry Arena event.

Former weekly champion Sheila Khan Sepanton trailed at second place with 26 points, while Richard Ouano settled for third with 24 points.

The weekly tournament was sponsored by Cepca President Jerry Maratas and Atty. William Cordova. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Enriquez, Salazar win in resumption of Cepca online chess

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy