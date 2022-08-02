PDEA-7 note surge in minor’s involvement in illegal drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An official of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) said that they noticed a surge in the involvement of minors in the illegal drug trade in the region.

John Mark Malibiran, assistant regional director of PDEA-7, said most of the drug personalities, especially those detained inside the city jail, use these minors as drug couriers other than being their connections outside.

However, he clarified that this situation remains manageable.

“I don’t have the data but lately naa mi nadakpan nga minors, daghang minors ng involved. Naa koy balita nga somewhere here, mga minors nagbaligya here mga sachet sachet. Makahibaw na sila nga naay police, manago dayun na sila…Manageable pa siguro, controllable pa nato ang problem sa minors,” Malibiran said.

(I don’t have the data but lately we have arrested minors. There have been a lot of minors involved. I heard that somewhere here, minors sell sachets of illegal drugs. When they learn that there is police presence, they hide. But I think the problem with minors is still manageable and controllable.)

For her part, Leah Quintana, information officer of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7), said that the issue of minors involved in the lawless acts boils down to how they are taken care of and guided by their respective guardians.

She also said they are the victims since they are easily coerced by elders.

“Og muingon ta nga silotan, so kadto gyung naggamit sa ilaha kay ang mga bata pwede pang mareporma, [depende]unsaon nato sila pag amuma,” she added.

(So if we punish them, it should be those who use them to do bad things because these kids can still be reformed depending on how they are taken care of.)

Quintana said that DSWD has a center for children in conflict with the law, wherein they undergo rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, Quintana said that with the number of 4Ps beneficiaries in Central Visayas, they did not receive a report yet that some of these beneficiaries were arrested for illegal drugs. She appeals to those who have knowledge about this to report to DSWD so that they can verify this and act accordingly.

