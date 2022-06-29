Enriquez, Salazar win in resumption of Cepca online chess

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) welcomed its new set of weekly champions following the much-anticipated return of its weekly online tilt last Sunday, June 26, 2022.

National Master (NM) Rogelio Enriquez Jr. and Adore Kidd Salazar emerged as champions in separate categories of the online wood pushing tournament sponsored by Cepca president Jerry Maratas and long-time member Leo Lofranco.

This was the first competition of Cepca’s weekly tourney since it was halted last December 2021 due to Typhoon Odette.

NM Enriquez, who also plays for the Toledo City Trojans in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) tournament, topped the Doc Leo Swiss-All Cepcans category.

NM Enriquez banked on his higher tie-break points to outshine Jimmy Ty Jr. as they both had 7.5 points in the nine-round Swiss system competition.

Ty Jr. settled for second place, while guest player Allan Pason rounded off the top three with 6.0 points.

Meanwhile, Salazar a retired Philippine Marine, finished with 31 points in the arena-style blitz competition Prexy Jerry Blitz Arena category.

