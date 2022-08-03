OBO appeals to barangays to help implement 3-meter easement policy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Office of the Building Official (OBO) appealed to the barangays to help police their jurisdictions against encroachment within three-meter easement along their rivers.

OBO head Architect Florante Catalan, in a media forum on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, said that through a City Ordinance, the barangays also have a shared responsibility in clearing the three-meter easements of the city’s rivers.

“Dako kaayong tabang ang barangay parte’g illegal structure. We have this ordinance nga 1481. Wala gyoy structure nga matindog without securing barangay clearance so I hope that the barangay also to help the City nga sila na untay mubantay diha sa ilang tugkaran and then i-inform lang pod ang office to file a case for them,” he said.

Catalan also said that they have identified at least 100 establishments violating the three-meter easement policy along major waterways in the City.

He said they have already submitted the list to the City Legal Office for the Office to take corresponding actions.

“Na endorse na nato sa legal and I think legal and PROBE (Prevention Restoration Order Beautification and Enhancement) na are talking now para unsaon na nila pag clear kay di man pod ganahan si mayor nga ma clear nga walay puy-anan pod ang uban nga maigo,” he said.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, earlier, ordered the City Legal Office to focus on the legal actions needed to be taken for the structures to be taken down.

As part of its mandate, personnel from OBO regularly conduct inspection on establishments, homes, and other structures along the major rivers in the city for the compliance of the easement policy.

