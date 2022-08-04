Councilor warns public on the deadly risks of eating pufferfish

LAPU-LAPU City, Philippines — A councilor of the Lapu-Lapu City Council has warned the public against eating pufferfish (buriring) after a 57-year-old mother died while several members of her family were hospitalized after eating the fish on Wednesday morning, August 3, 2022.

Councilor Annabeth Cuizon, head of the committee on social welfare services, was referring to the family, who were poisoned by the pufferfish, which they ate for breakfast on that day, in Barangay Caubian, Olango Island.

“Usa ka pamilyahan ang nangahilo sa buriring gahapon diha sa isla sa Caubian. Mag amping ta ninyo labi na sa pagluto aning buriring,” Cuizon said on Thursday, August 4.

(A family were poisoned after they ate pufferfish in Caubian. Let us be careful in cooking this pufferfish.)

According to a 2019 CDN Digital report, pufferfish, which is a poisonous type of fish commonly found in tropical seas is a delicacy among Cebuanos if properly prepared by a skilled cook — where venomous sacs will be extracted without contaminating parts of this fish.

But it could be deadly if not prepared properly.

Dr. Beethoven Bongon, toxicologist of Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), said in the CDN report, that pufferfish contained toxins called tetrodotoxin which, if ingested, could attack the neurological system of a human being, usually manifested through numbness and severe paralysis in different parts of the body.

Bongon, who was interviewed in 2019 when a family living in one of the islets of Olango was hospitalized after eating pufferfish for breakfast, said there was no antidote for tetrodotoxin.

READ: VSMMC doctors look at causes other than pufferfish in the food poisoning of 8 family members

In the latest “pufferfish poisoning,” the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office identified the fatality as Romana Evardo.

Police also said that family members of the Evardo family were also hospitalized at the Sta. Rosa Community Hospital after they ate pufferfish for breakfast that day.

Police identified them as Romana’s husband, Reynaldo, 57; and six other members of the family — Eugene, 32; Joseph, 30; Jordan, 28; and three minors whose ages were 9, 5, and 4 years old.

In an interview, Dr. Eris Augusto, head of the Sta. Rosa Community Hospital, said that the mother had eaten the internal organ of the pufferfish, where the toxins/poisons were believed to be located.

“Ang mama nakakaon siya sa gitawag nga sud sa tinai or katung bihod nakaon sa mama. So as stated, ang istorya sa amahan ug anak — mao tuy nakaingon nga nahilo siyag dali, grabe ang pagkahilo,” Augusto said.

(The mother had eaten what was called the insides of the fish. That was what the father and one of the adult children stated — that was the cause of why the mother was quickly poisoned [after eating the fish].)

Police investigation showed that the husband, who was a fisherman, caught the pufferfish that morning.

They then cooked it and ate it at breakfast.

A few hours later, the family fell ill and was brought to the hospital for treatment.

Cuizon said that she already visited the victims and given them assistance.

“Human nato maistorya ang usa sa pamilya, iyang gi-ingon nga buriring nga gagmay ug tunok,” Cuizon added.

(After we spoke to one of the members of the family, she said that the pufferfish they ate was a small fish with small spikes.) | with CDN Digital report

RELATED STORIES

Pufferfish: a meal deadlier than cyanide

Man paralyzed, another sent into coma by puffer fish still in hospital

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy