Lapu-Lapu City Pantum shocks CDO Kingfishers, 95-94 on Tangkay’s trey

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Pantum shocked title favorite SEALCOR Cagayan de Oro Kingfishers, 95-94, in the ongoing Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21-U VisMin leg on Wednesday evening at the Cordova Sports Complex.

Jhoernel Vince Tangkay sank a Hail Mary three-pointer with eight seconds left in the game to give Lapu-Lapu City its biggest victory so far in the league.

Tangkay, the son of well-known Cebuano cager Jercules “Jojo” Tangkay finished with 24 points, four rebounds, five assists, and one steal.

Jeco Bancale led Lapu-Lapu with his 29-point outing stuffed with six rebounds, three assists, and six steals. Jude Michael Betonio had 10 points, 12 rebounds, and two assists for Lapu-Lapu.

Paul Danielle Redondo scored 25 points with 19 rebounds, and four assists for Cagayan de Oro, while Josef Iydin Usman added 13 points with two boards, and two assists for their losing effort.

The victory improved Lapu-Lapu’s record to two wins with four losses, while Cagayan de Oro suffered only its second defeat in six games.

The thrilling seesaw match had numerous lead changes and ties, with the Kingfishers enjoying a seven-point cushion, 81-74, heading to the fourth quarter.

However, Bancale and Tangkay teamed up to give Lapu-Lapu the lead, 82-81, with 4:33 left.

Both teams fought tooth and nail, with Cagayan de Oro regaining the lead, 94-92 after Angelo Mercado and Usman split their free throws with eight seconds left.

After Mercado missed his second freethrow, Betonio secured the rebound and passed the ball to Tangkay who threw the Hail Mary three-pointer that found its target for the one-point win.

DAVAO OCCIDENTAL 87, BOGO 65

In the second game, the Davao Occidental Dreamers extended their winning streak to five after routing Bogo City Bugoys, 87-65.

The Dreamers now has a 5-1 (win-loss) record, while Bogo City remained winless in six games.

Christian Malano led Davao Occidental with 16 points, three rebounds, and three assists, while Rainer Maga chipped in 11 markers.

Adrian Jay Tonacao had 15 points for Bogo City, while teammate James Gica had 14 markers. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Lapu-Lapu Chiefs squeak past CdO Kingfishers

CdO Kingfishers outlast Sherilin Mandaue in OT, share lead with 3-0 card

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy