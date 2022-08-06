Bada, Ungos rule 13-14 category of Ironkids Philippines

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Members of the Philippine developmental triathlon team in Darryl Bada and Adrian Ungos shone in the Ironkids Philippines on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Mactan Newtown, Lapu-Lapu City.

Both 13-year-old kids, Bada and Ungos of Olongapo City, ruled the 13-14 years old category. The Ironkids Philippines featured a total of 222 participants who competed in three other age groups.

The 13-14 years old category featured a 400-meter swim, 12-kilometer bike, and 3k run. Bada finished the race with a time of 33 minutes and 22 seconds, while Ungos breasted the finish line in 38:23.

Trailing Bada was Carron Cañas who clocked in at 34:08, while Connor Hodges rounded off the top three in 35:13.

Ungos’ teammate Eleora Avanzado came in second place in 39:15, and Maria Celida Raagas settled for third in 40:15.

Both Bada and Ungos agreed that the race was physically tough, especially during the swim leg.

“Masaya po, pero nakakapagod, at challenging. Yung swimming pinakachallenging kasi nagkakadikit kasi kami, nagkakatamaan, nasuntok nga ako sa mukha. Pero okay lang naman po, tuloy lang sa race,” said Bada who won his third Ironkids title.

(It is fun but tiring and challenging. The swimming part was the most challenging because we were really close with each other and there were instances when competitors get hit, I was even hit in the face. But that is okay with, I just continued with the race.)

Bada topped the 6-8 years old twice a few years in Ironkids Subic.

For Ungos, it was her toughest triathlon race to date. Ungos revealed that she had a tough time during the swim and bike legs of the race.

“Di ko inexpect na magchachampion kasi mahirap po yung swim kasi nagkaroon ng hilahan kanina. Yung sa may bike course, lalo na yung part na may pababa at pataas. May sumemplang sa harapan ko, muntik na ako tumama buti na lang naka preno ako kaagad,” said Ungos.

(I did not expect to become a champion because it was really challenging in the swim portion because there were instances where someone pulled someone back. The bike race, especially where there is a part of the course where it goes up and down. There was one who fell from the bike in front of me. It was a good thing that I managed to brake.)

Both Ungos and Bada are eyeing to become mainstays in the Philippine triathlon team which represents the country in various international races like the Asian Championships and the Southeast Asian Games.

Cebu Tri teams rule relays

Meanwhile, Cebu’s triathlon teams in Go4Less and Coco Running Tri Team topped their respective relay categories.

In the relay’s 11-14 years old, Go4Less finished on top with the time of 23:08 followed by Tri-ZJA with 23:48. Team Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group (TLTG)- Go For Gold completed the top three teams in 24:01.

Go4Less was composed of Febreona Limosnero (swimmer), Rayz Derrell Obenza (bike), and Christian Abel Ababon (run).

In the relay 6-10 years old Coco Running Tri-Team topped the race in exactly 15 minutes, while its team two finished third in 16:37. ASFFPI grabbed the second place in 16:14.

Coco Running Tri Team’s champion trio were MJ Jorry Ycong (swim), Janzhoe Canaza (bike), and Cris Maverick Juarez (run).

Meanwhile, the rest of the winning triathletes were Lauren Lee Tan (9-10 years old), Joshua Emanuel Marquez (9-10 years old), Mitch Raine Salva (6-8 years old), and Izak Cael Avanzado (6-8 years old).

/dbs

