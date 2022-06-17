Mactan Newton is new host of Ironman 70.3 Philippines

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mactan Newtown in Lapu-Lapu City will be the new epicenter of international triathlon in Asia after the Ironman 70.3 Philippines will use it as its new venue.

This development means that the plush Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa officially bid farewell as host of the biggest international triathlon race in Asia where it played host since 2012.

Although the two venues are adjacent to each other, the triathletes who regularly compete in the Ironman 70.3 Philippines will definitely feel something new for the race slated on August 7, 2022.

The change was officially announced on Friday by no less than race organizer, Princess Galura, the general manager of Sunrise Events Inc. (SEI).

Mactan Newtown owned by the Megaworld Corporation features a whopping 30-hectare area compared to Shangri-La’s 13-hectare, offering a more spacious venue for more than a thousand triathletes from all over the world.

In addition, Megaworld Corporation is the new title sponsor of the event, replacing Regent Aguila. Also, it’s where the athletes’ base will be as Savoy Hotel Mactan of Megaworld Hotels & Resorts will serve as the official accommodation for the participants.

“We take pride in being part of this great undertaking and we hope to sustain this partnership in the years to come. We are very excited to have them here at The Mactan Newtown and showcase how the vibrancy of our township complements the fast-paced lifestyle of some of the best athletes of the sport,” said Jennifer Ann Palmares-Fong, Vice President for Sales and Marketing, Megaworld Visayas in a Facebook post from Galura.

“The two-year break due to pandemic only made the participants hungrier for action and recognition. The postponement was a challenge to triathletes and event supporters but we are excited to provide these athletes an exceptional racing experience this year,” said Galura.

Before this major announcement, SEI recently revealed that the 90-kilometer bike route will traverse the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway Corporation (CCLEX).

The CCLEX is the third bridge that connects mainland Cebu and Mactan Island. It is managed by the Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway Corporation (CCLEX), a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC).

CCLEX spans 8.9-kilometers or 5.5 miles with a height of 145-meters or 467 feet.

Meanwhile, the swim and bike basically follow the same route. The 1.9-kilometer swim traverses Hilutungan Channel while the 21k run portion traverses Punta Engaño. /rcg

