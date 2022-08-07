Monsoon rains to continue in majority of PH on Monday — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Rain will continue to prevail in the majority of the country on Monday due to the southwest monsoon, locally known as the “habagat,” said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

According to Pagasa in its latest weather bulletin, the habagat will bring overcast skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms across Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, the entire Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Northern Mindanao.

This, said Pagasa, may lead to “possible flash floods or landslides due to scattered to widespread moderate to at times heavy rain.”

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will experience partly cloudy to overcast skies with chances of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

The state weather service said the temperature range in key cities/areas across the country for Monday will be:

Metro Manila: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 16 to 21 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 22 to 29 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

