Monsoon rains to continue in majority of PH on Monday — Pagasa
MANILA, Philippines — Rain will continue to prevail in the majority of the country on Monday due to the southwest monsoon, locally known as the “habagat,” said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
According to Pagasa in its latest weather bulletin, the habagat will bring overcast skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms across Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, the entire Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Northern Mindanao.
This, said Pagasa, may lead to “possible flash floods or landslides due to scattered to widespread moderate to at times heavy rain.”
The rest of the country, on the other hand, will experience partly cloudy to overcast skies with chances of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.
The state weather service said the temperature range in key cities/areas across the country for Monday will be:
Metro Manila: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 16 to 21 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay: 22 to 29 degrees Celsius
Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cebu: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
RELATED STORIES
Habagat continues to bring cloudy skies, isolated rains over west PH
Waterspout spotted in Catmon town in north Cebu
What is a waterspout & how do they form?
je
Click here for more weather related news.
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.