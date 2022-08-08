Canyoneering in Badian suspended due to ‘sudden rise’ in river’s water level

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Tourists who are planning to do canyoneering in Badian town, southwestern Cebu may have to postpone their trip.

The local government of Badian, through its Municipal Tourism Office, announced that they have suspended canyoneering and other watersports activities in Matutinao River starting Monday, August 8, due to rising water levels and strong current.

“Badian Canyoneering is temporarily closed today due to (sic) rising of water level declared by the Municipal Disaster Risk and Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO),” the Municipal Tourism Office reported through its social media page named Breathtaking Badian.

In a follow-up interview with CDN Digital, an officer from Badian’s MDRRMO said the suspension is in effect until further notice.

The MDRRMO suggested to temporarily halt any activities in Matutinao River, the body of water that hosts canyoneering activities in the municipality, when personnel found out that its water level swelled on Monday morning, a risk for visitors and canyoneering guides.

“Indefinite ang suspension tungod kay obserbahun namo ang dagan sa tubig. Most likely ayha ra makabalik (ug canyoneering) kung ang level sa tubig mubalik sa normal,” the officer explained.

“Bisag way uwan sa downstream pero ang kuyaw ang tubig gikan sa upstream, basin mukalit ra ug bulhog (downstream),” he added.

The town’s disaster and rescue unit has also deployed a team to regularly monitor the situation in Matutinao River which leads straight to the famous Kawasan Falls.

“Ugma puhon, amo nasad obserbahun ang dagan sa tubig ug tanawon namo kung safe na ba,” the officer said.

Like most parts of Cebu, portions of Badian have also experienced incessant rains in the past few days due to the combined effects of a low-pressure area and the prevailing habagat (the local term for the southwest monsoon).

Badian is a 3rd-class municipality located around 104 kilometers southwest of Cebu.

