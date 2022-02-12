Badian canyoneering adventures resume Feb. 21

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Municipality of Badian is set to reopen its canyoneering activities starting on February 21.

On Friday, February 11, Mayor Carmencity Lumain signed Executive Order No. 2 Series of 2022 that set the guidelines to be followed by the operators including the need to always observe health and safety protocols.

“Badian Canyoneering Guides must ensure the safety and security of the guests at all times during their trip,” portions of the EO read.

It also identifies the Kabukalan Spring – Sulsogon access road as the temporary exit for those availing of the Banyan Canyoneering Adventure, but “the tourist has the option to continue downstream adventure to Kawasan Falls Level 2 only.”

Canyoneering in Badian town was suspended starting on December 15, 2021 and “until further notice,” as a preparation for super typhoon Odette. Said closure continued for almost two months now following the destruction caused by super typhoon Odette that hit central and southern Cebu on December 16, 2021.

In her EO, Lumain said assessment was made by the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the Municipal Tourism Office in coordination with their counterparts from the Cebu Provincial government to ensure the safety of the town’s canyoneering activities, which is one of its tourism attractions.

Earlier, the municipal government also organized rehabilitation efforts that was participated by the different canyoneering operators and guides, the Armed Forces of the Philippines together with private sector partners to especially remove typhoon debris and restore the Badian Canyoneering Adventure, Kawasan Falls Adventure and Recreational Park and the Lambug Public Beach.

