CCLEX part of Cebu Marathon 2023 route

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) will be part of the route of the Cebu Marathon 2023, which will make its return on January 8, 2023 after a three-and-a-half year hiatus.

Organizers from the Cebu Executive Runners Club (CERC) announced this in a press conference on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

“The return of Cebu Marathon has something really big to look forward to,” said Cebu City Sports Commission chairman John Pages, who is also one of the organizers of the race.

“One, it’s been more than three years since we had our last Cebu Marathon. Second, we’re limited to virtual runs for two years. Now, we’re returning and runners have more than five months to prepare. That’s ample time to train for the 42k (kilometers). And third, the CCLEX. This combination would give us record numbers in terms of participation,” he added.

The start and finish area of the Cebu Marathon will be at the SM Seaside City Cebu at the South Road Properties.

Joining Pages in the press conference were CERC president Jess Taborada, Meyrick Jacalan, and race director Joel Juarez.

The CCLEX will be an added challenge for runners as it has an elevation of 476 feet and spans 8.9-kilometers, connecting mainland Cebu to Cordova town in Mactan Island.

Although it is going to be a challenge, Pages, who was one of the triathletes who had the privilege to cross the CCLEX on a bike during the IronMan 70.3 Philippines last August 7, said passing through the bridge will be an unforgettable experience for runners.

The Cebu Marathon will feature 42-kilometer full marathon, 21k half marathon, 10k, and 5k distances. All of these distances will traverse the CCLEX as part of the official route, according to Juarez, who is also the race director of Coco Running.

Meanwhile, Allan Alfon, CCLEX President, said in a statement that they are happy to be part of the comeback of the Cebu Marathon.

“As Cebu City mounts again the Cebu Marathon after a two-year pause, we are happy to be part of the comeback of the biggest and most festive 42K running event in the country. After the success of the recently-concluded Ironman 70.3 Philippines with CCLEX hosting the exhilarating bike course, we are most excited to welcome the anticipated 8,000 runners of the Cebu Marathon,” part of the statement reads.

“Surely, CCLEX, now the longest and tallest bridge in the country, is also fast becoming a new sports icon, supporting the revival of Cebu’s tourism industry and the economy. A new landmark that offers picturesque views of the Metro Cebu skyline, we can’t wait to see you all at CCLEX come January 8, 2023,” it added.

CERC is targeting 8,000 runners to join the Cebu Marathon, and they are expecting runners from all around the country and abroad to be part of the race.

Registration kicks off on August 17. For more details, check out Cebu Marathon’s Facebook page.

/bmjo

