Capitol intervenes: No more illegal cottages in Cordova

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu Provincial Government has intervened over the matter concerning illegal cottages in Cordova town in Mactan Island.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, released an Executive Order (EO) No. 19, reiterating that no structures shall be erected within Cordova’s foreshore area, mangrove zone, public beach zone and municipal fishing zone.

Garcia’s EO No. 19 concurs with Cordova Mayor Cesar Suan’s EO No. 1 that bans cottages and other similar structures on identified easement zones there.

In a report from Sugbo News, the Capitol’s media arm, Garcia met with several stakeholders and concerned government agencies to discuss ‘serious environmental concerns’ due to floating cottages present in the coasts and seawaters of Cordova.

“This is a time that we all collaborate forces because we are trying to preserve the waters of Cordova so it can continue to be a tourist destination. The way this is going in about a matter of time, this will practically be killing the goose that lays the golden egg. This is also a marine disaster waiting. If the fish are affected, wala na rin ang primary means of livelihood,” Garcia was quoted on saying.

It was revealed that Suan has sought the help of the provincial government to enforce EO No. 1. Suan told the governor that at least 300 illegal cottages have been operating without permits and licenses from regulatory bodies in Cordova.

Aside from outright prohibiting the construction of structures on identified easement zones, Garcia also issued a a cease-and-desist order addressed to distributors of construction supplies who are sending or planning to send materials to Cordova’s easement zones.

Assistance

Meanwhile, the Capitol is planning to provide assistance to individuals affected by the recent orders of the local government units (LGUs).

These included relocating their businesses to another site, and giving them cash assistance.

“What is the solution? You know we are going to stop their livelihood. They will no longer be earning. Now for how long? What is in store for them? That is what needs to be answered. So that they can be convinced that this is really after all for the greater good and for the future,” explained Garcia.

Cordova is a third-class municipality that borders Lapu-Lapu City in the south of Mactan Island.

