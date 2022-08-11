New OWWA Chief Arnell Ignacio tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines – Arnell Ignacio, the newly appointed administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), tested positive for COVID-19.

Ignacio disclosed his condition when asked in an interview with ANC.

“As soon as I end this quarantine kasi ako ang na-COVID,” he said when asked what can be expected from him as head of the government agency whose principal mandate was to protect the interest of overseas Filipino workers and their families.

Ignacio, whose appointment was announced by Malacanang just last Wednesday, said that he has been on quarantine for four days.

READ: Arnell Ignacio is new OWWA administrator — Palace

“Ito, kakayakap ko yata. I don’t know, I don’t know where I got it kasi nga everyday, I’m in the airport welcoming our OFWs,” he said.

(It may be from all the times I’ve hugged others. I do not know where I got it because everyday I’m in the airport, welcoming our OFWs.)

