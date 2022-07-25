Cordova mayor: No floating cottage closed since EO was issued

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan clarified that the town has not closed any floating cottages since the issuance of his Executive Order No. 1.

The EO only prohibits the new construction of floating and fixed cottages along the legal easements and/or within the coastal areas of the town.

Suan, however, warned those who would construct and operate new cottages, despite the issuance of his EO that they would not be issued business permits.

“For humanitarian reasons, walay pa kitay gipaclose nga floating cottages o gipatawag nga mga violators. Ang ako lang panawagan nga sa kadtong magpalusot og operate ug floating cottages taliwala sa atong Executive Order, I’ll make sure di mo mahatagan og business permit,” Suan said.

(For humanitarian reasons, we did not close any floating cottages or called violators here. My appeal is that those who would try to operate floating cottages without going through the right process amid my Executive Order, I’ll make sure that you will not be given a business permit.)

On Sunday, July 24, 2022, Suan conducted a surprise inspection to all floating cottages within the town to ensure their compliance on installing portable toilets or portalets in their cottages.

Together with Municipal Administrator, Lawyer Marven Pañares, they were assisted by personnel of Marine Watch and Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO).

Suan, however, noticed that some portalets of floating cottages were not that big enough to accommodate a large number of customers.

“Atong gi-studyhan karun ang duha ka butang. Una, sa gidak-on sa portalet ug unsaon sa mga owners pagmaniho para malabay ug insakto ang hugaw kay sa among tan-aw, pipila lang ka gamitan sa pansayan, mapuno dayon kini,” he said.

(We are studying now two things. One is the size of the portalet and how the owners can dispose properly the waste because the way we see it now it would only take a few people to use the portalet and these would be filled already.)

He said that he was also looking for alternative comfort rooms that floating cottages customers could use, to avoid contamination of seawaters.

Suan also said that he would be asking the municipal council to strengthen their guidelines and create an ordinance or resolution for floating cottages operators.

RELATED STORIES

Cordova mayor: Repair defects of 28 town vehicles

Cordova gets new ambulance from DOH-7

DENR-7 checks water quality of Cordova beaches, test results out next week

DENR-7 set to inspect Cordova’s floating, fixed cottages

Cordova robbery: Man, teener, who stole guard’s shotgun to buy drugs, nabbed

PH Blood Donors Month: FAQs, myths on giving blood

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy