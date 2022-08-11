Vigan to host Batang Pinoy nat’l finals in December

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) will start conducting try-outs tomorrow, Friday, August 12, 2022, for the return of the Batang Pinoy National Championships in December in Vigan, Ilocos Sur.

The whole-day try-outs will be held at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) for athletics, badminton, chess, table tennis, and swimming.

The best of the best athletes from Cebu City will form the Cebu City Niños in the Batang Pinoy National Championships of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

These aforementioned sports events will serve as face-to-face or onsite games in Vigan. The hopefuls will undergo not just tryouts, but elimination matches until the CCSC officials select the best athletes in each sport.

The athletics try-outs will be supervised by Ilde Banzon, while badminton is under Raymond Layon. Chess will be supervised by International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap, while Noel Ocariza handles table tennis and Rolando Alvarez for swimming.

The Batang Pinoy Games in December in Vigan marks the end of the meet’s three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cebu City Niños placed second overall in the medal tally in the 2019 edition of this LGU-based grassroots level multisports meet in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

They bagged a total of 105 medals comprised of 36 golds, 34 silvers, and 35 bronzes.

Baguio City emerged as the overall champion with a total of 176 medals (61-45-70). Behind Cebu City was Davao City with a 31-30-41 (gold-silver-bronze) tally. Fourth place went to Laguna Province with a 29-26-18 harvest, and Quezon City finished fifth with a 26-25-23 haul.

The other Cebu LGU teams Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu Province, and Mandaue City finished 11th, 22nd, and 35th, respectively.

Vigan was chosen to host the Batang Pinoy Games last July. The last time this historic city hosted a major sporting event was in 2018 when the Palarong Pambansa was held there. /rcg

