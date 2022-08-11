Junior Olympics scrabble tourney in Cebu City is back

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Junior Olympics Scrabble Tournament returns on August 13, 2022 at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) grandstand.

The tournament is organized by the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) headed by Marilyn Abella, wife of the late Roger Abella, the Father of Cebu Scrabble.

The last time Abella and her team organized a scrabble tournament was in May 28 at the Ayo Ayo Cafe & Sauna in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City which drew around 30 word wizards.

This time, they are expecting to attract more players for having a more spacious venue at the CCSC grandstand.

Players from the Don Sergio Osmeña Sr. Memorial National High School, Abellana National School (ANS), Ramon Duterte Memorial National High School, City Central National High School, and Cebu City Science High School are expected to compete in the tournament.

The tournament is open to players from both elementary and secondary public, and private schools.

In addition, it has a free registration for all participants.

The winning word wizards will receive medals, while all participants gets a certificate of participation. To register for the upcoming scrabble tournament, you can contact Angiel Briones at 09058060730.

