CLOSAP: 13 former drug dependents receive P5,000 cash grant

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Thirteen former drug dependents in Lapu-Lapu City recieved cash grants from the city, through the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

The former drug dependents graduated from the Community-Based Drug Rehabilitation Program (CBDRP) of the city, where each of them received an amount of P5,000.

The cash grant was under the Supplemental Livelihood Program of CSWDO for their after care program of drug surrenderers.

Garry Lao, head of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP), said that 12 of the former drug dependents were from Barangay Suba-Basbas, who underwent the CBDRP program, while one is from Barangay Talima who is a person deprived of liberty (PDL).

The cash grant distribution was attended personally by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

“Ahong Cares for you, maoy mag-giya ninyo, as we all hope and pray nga sinsero ug matinud-anon kamo sa inyong pagdawat,” Chan said.

(Ahong Cares for you. He will be your guide as we all hope and pray that you are sincere and truthful in your accepting these (cash grant))

During the distribution, Chan also hired two of the former drug dependents as city hall job order employees.

The two will be assigned to the Clean and Green Department and would drive tricycles carrying solid wastes collected on the streets.

“Biyae na ninyo ang inyong bisyo, ang inyong bisyo karon serbisyo,” he added.

(Leave your vices, and your vice now is service.)

