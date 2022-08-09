Bahay Silangan: Lapu-Lapu eyes Home Care Center building as drug rehab center

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — An unoccupied two-story building inside the Home Care compound in Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City will soon become a “Bahay Silangan” or a drug rehabilitation center.

However, this will only happen if the Lapu-Lapu City Council will pass an ordinance establishing the “Bahay Silangan.”

A “Bahay Silangan” is a drug rehabilitation center for drug suspects who surrendered or those who opted for plea-bargaining.

Plea bargaining is an arrangement between the prosecutor and defendant whereby the defendant pleads guilty and is given a lesser charge.

Building inspected

Garry Lao, head of City of Lapu-Lapu Office of Substance Abuse Prevention (Closap), was among those, who inspected the building on Monday, August 8, to find out its condition.

Lao said that the building would merely need a few improvements, efficient water connection, and some items like bed, tables and home furnishings.

He said that the building could accommodate at least 30 drug rehabilitation patients and it could be readied for these patients if given the go-signal for it, through an ordinance of the City Council.

Cadac resolution

Meanwhile, the Lapu-Lapu City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Cadac), which is headed by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, has already submitted a resolution to the City Council calling for the council to pass an ordinance establishing the “Bahay Silangan.”

Chan said that the proposed ordinance would provide guidelines for the community involvement in reforming drug offenders to become self-sufficient and law-abiding members of society.

The Lapu-Lapu mayor cited the purpose of the proposed ordinance which was to provide measures for reformatory rehabilitation of drug personalities who already surrendered and have not used drugs.

These also include those who are no longer drug-dependent and those who availed of the plea bargaining agreement.

The Bahay Silangan aimed to facilitate the return of these drug personalities to their families and society with the help of the community.

City Drug Reformation Program Committee

Aside from this, Cadac has also formed the City Drug Reformation Program Committee (CDRPC), which will be formulating the action plan and the adoption of the program of instruction for the implementation of the Bahay Silangan program when the proposed ordinance would be passed.

Members of the CDRPC are mostly Cadac members with the addition of 30 Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Badac) members of the city.

Also during the quarterly meeting, Cadac welcomed its new members: Kim Francisco, head of the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) and Maricon Sevilla, head of the Manpower and Development office.

Chan said it would be fitting to include these two office heads in the after-care reintegration program for the drug surrenderers.

RELATED STORIES

Caw-oy receives P50,000 for being a drug-cleared brgy in Lapu-Lapu

6 Lapu-Lapu City traffic enforcers test positive for illegal drugs

Revalidation of drug-cleared Lapu-Lapu barangays continues

Lapu-Lapu’s Clean and Green employees pass surprise drug test

PNP chief recalibrating ‘drug war’ in villages

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy