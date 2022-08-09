PDEA-7: No revoked drug-cleared status among barangays in Central Visayas



CEBU CITY, Philippines — Out of more or less 1,400 drug-cleared barangays in Central Visayas, an official of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) said that none of these barangays’ status were revoked.

Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, confirmed this based on their latest monitoring. She added that there were arrested drug personalities in some drug-cleared barangays in the region but their status remained.

“The reports came from the barangay. Ang barangay nagpakabana di sila ganahan masudlan og balik so nireport dayun sila. As long as ingun-ana ang situation, dili rana nato i revoke ang status sa barangay,” Alcantara said.

“However, possible gyud na nga ma revoke ang status kung mapanatud an nga nagpasagad ang barangay after sa drug-cleared status,” she added.

Alcantara said that these drug-cleared barangays will be validated annually.

PDEA-7 and other involved law enforcement agencies regularly monitor these barangays as part of their efforts against illegal drugs, including their demand reduction activities, lectures, meetings, and monitoring of drug personalities, listed and new.

With the absence of the aforementioned, she said that this would be a ground that barangays’ drug cleared status will be revoked.



CBDRP graduates

Alcantara added that they have also recorded many graduates of their Community-Based Drug Rehabilitation Program, or those who have drug-use problems.

“Daghan na kaayo tag graduates but as to the exact number, continue ang atoang consolidation with DILG and PNP ana kay gi gather na nato ang number para naa tay accurate data since the beginning o in 2016 to present,” she said.

For those who will graduate from this rehabilitation program, they will proceed to the After Care program, wherein they will be taught with skills training to help them stand on their own and develop life skills.

