Caw-oy receives P50,000 for being a drug-cleared brgy in Lapu-Lapu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan turned over on Monday, August 8, 2022, the cheque worth P50,000 to Barangay Caw-oy as cash incentive.

This was after the barangay was declared as drug-cleared barangay by the Regional Oversight Committee, headed by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Chan said that the cash incentive was his promise to barangays, who would actively help and campaign in eliminating illegal drugs and preventing its entry in their areas.

“Daan na natong saad pinaagi sa atong City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC) nga hatagan gayud og pasidungog ug financial reward ang mga barangay nga kauban kanako nga naningkamot gayud nga malayo ang mga katawhan sa ginadiling drugas ug mapugngan ang pagsulod sa mga tigpayuhot niini,” Chan said in a statement.

(I have already promised that through our City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC) that we will give some form of recognition and financial reward to our partner barangays who worked hard to make sure that the people would be drawn away from illegal drugs and that entry of these drugs in the barangay will be prevented.)

The cash incentive was received by the members of the barangay council in Caw-oy.

Aside from this, the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) also recieved the amount of P100,000 as cash incentive for their successful anti-drug operations on June 23 and 25 in Barangay Pajo and Poblacion, respectively.

The operation resulted to the apprehension of two high value targets and confiscation of illegal drugs worth P2 million.

“Bisan pa man sa kadelikado sa ilang trabaho, ila gayud barugan ang maong katungdanan aron mohatag og proteksyon sa yanong mga Oponganon. Maong makiangayon lang nga makadawat sila niining pasidungog ug makadawat sila sa atong giandam nga P100,000 isip financial reward,” he added.

(Even if their job is really risky, they still stood by their duties so that the ordinary Oponganon would be given protection. That is why it is just right for them to receive this incentive and they can receive the P100,000 that we prepared as their financial reward.)

The reward was personally received by LCPO Director Police Colonel Arnel Banzon.

