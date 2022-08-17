6 PH hospitals receive international recognition – DOH

MANILA, Philippines — Six Philippine hospitals received awards from two international organizations — the World Stroke Organization (WSO) and the Accreditation Canada International (ACI), the Department of Health (DOH) said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The WSO gave the Angel Award Diamond Status, its highest award, to the two hospitals — Quirino Memorial Medical Center in Quezon City and the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center in Tagbilaran City in Bohol.

It also gave the Angel Award Gold Status to three other hospitals — the Northern Mindanao Medical Center in Cagayan de Oro City, Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital in Bacolod City, and Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center in Manila.

WSO is a non-profit medical association that works to raise awareness of prevention and treatment of stroke. It gives Angel Awards — with Gold, Platinum, and Diamond Status — to hospitals that have “demonstrated clear commitment to quality stroke care and have established cultures and systems to support continuous improvement.”

Meanwhile, the ACI gave a Diamond Level status to the Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City for the third time for “exemplary performance in terms of providing quality medical services. ”

The ACI evaluates hospitals and other healthcare facilities based on quality, safety, risk management, and ethics of medical support services.

In reaction, Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, the DOH officer in charge, said: “Our healthcare institutions do not simply serve our kababayans. They do so with world-class services and top-notch care and dedication. It makes the realization of the Universal Health Care Act for every Juan and Juana more evident.”

“This further proves the commitment of the Department, together with its partner hospitals to providing quality healthcare service to the Filipino people. We thank each one of our homegrown institutions and healthcare workers for their exemplary delivery of service and care,” she added.

