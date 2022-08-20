4Ps recipients, gov’t scholars not included in DSWD cash aid for students — Tulfo

MANILA, Philippines — Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo on Saturday said that Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries and government scholars are not qualified for the agency’s cash aid, and those who received it should refund the amount.

Tulfo made the clarification as huge crowds gathered at the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) office — among them 4Ps beneficiaries and government scholars — outside the central and regional offices of the agency as they waited to receive the one-time dole-out.

“Mga sir, mga ma’am ng 4Ps, kung kayo po ay naka 4Ps, hindi na po kayo kasama dito, dahil ‘yang 4Ps na hawak niyo ay para po sa mga anak po ninyo yan. Kaya po kayo merong 4Ps para po sa edukasyon ng inyong mga anak, na incentive yan para pumasok ang inyo mga anak,” Tulfo explained in a press briefing.

(If you are beneficiaries of 4Ps, you are not included in the [cash aid] because that aid is for your children. We have 4Ps for the education of your children as an incentive so they keep on going to school.)

“At saka yung mga scholar na po ng gobyerno diyan, hindi na rin po kayo kasama because allotted na po ang mga pambili ninyo pati ho mga tuition ninyo,” Tulfo added.

(And the government scholars, you are also not included in this because your tuition fees and money for school expenses have already been allotted.)

Tulfo pointed out that the cash assistance is only for those who have not received any aid from the government, adding that 4Ps beneficiaries will have to refund the cash aid they received.

“Tumatanggap na po kayo ng ayuda mula sa gobyero para sa edukasyon ng mga anak ninyo. Pagbigyan naman po natin yung mga hindi pa nakakatanggap ng ayuda na wala po sa 4Ps, sila naman po ang bibigyan natin ng educational assistance,” he said.

(You have already received aid from the government for the education of your children. Let’s give way to those who have not received any aid, we would give them educational assistance.)

“So yung mga nakatanggap po ng 4Ps, aba eh ire-refund niyo po sa amin ‘yan, ikakaltas po sa matatanggap niyo next month, para magkalinawan po tayo,” he added.

(So those who have received 4Ps, you should refund that amount to us, it will be deducted next month, so we do not have confusion.)

Tulfo said a miscommunication resulted in large crowds outside the department’s central and regional offices.

The DSWD on Friday announced that it will distribute some P500 million worth of cash assistance to indigent students.

Tulfo said the assistance will be P1,000 for elementary students, P2,000 for junior high school students, P3,000 for senior high school students, and P4,000 for college students or those taking vocational courses.

Up to three students per family can get cash assistance, according to the secretary.

